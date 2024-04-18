Retired council worker Huw Evans died in hospital six days after being trampled by the cow which escaped from Whitland Livestock Mart in November 2022.

The mart in West Street is operated by west Wales estate agents and auctioneers, JJ Morris Limited of High Street, Haverfordwest.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 16, David Arwel Thomas, director of JJ Morris Limited, entered a guilty plea to two charges against the company that it had failed in its health, safety and welfare duty to its employees and members of the public by exposing them to the risk of injury from escaped livestock.

The livestock mart has since installed a cattle grid, as ordered by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which brought the charges.

The court heard that Mr Evans was crossing the road in Whitland on 19 November 2022, when he was confronted by the “extremely agitated” cow.

The nine-year-old brown Limousin breed had escaped from the mart while being unloaded from a trailer.

Rebecca Griffiths, representing the HSE, told the court multiple members of mart staff had tried to stop and control the cow before it managed to get to the area of the public.

The cow struck one employee, who suffered injuries to his leg, before making its way outside and hitting a member of the public near the Whitland Co-op.

The cow was subsequently shot by police.

Mr Evans, described as “a beloved father and grandfather”, was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

He died six days later, having suffered multiple serious injuries.

Members of Mr Evans’ family, including his son, were present in court for the hearing.

District Judge Mark Layton adjourned the case until June 20 for sentencing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.