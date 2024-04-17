Holywell Town Football Club had been facing Llanidloes Town at home in a JD Cymru North match on Tuesday, April 16.

The Wellmen were 1-0 up through an early Danny Andrews goal at the Achieve More Stadium.

However, the match was called off early in the second half following a 'medical emergency' in the stands.

Holywell Town FC have since confirmed that one of its 'loyal supporters' sadly died during the incident.

A statement from the football club read: "Holywell Town’s match last night against Llanidloes Town was abandoned early in the second half due to a medical emergency in the stands, where sadly, one of our loyal supporters passed away.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to all the family and friends at this sad time."

Holywell's opponents for the match, Llanidloes Town added: "Devastating news. Our deepest sympathy to family and friends and to everyone at Holywell Town FC."

A statement from the JD Cymru Leagues added: "We are deeply saddened to learn of this news. Our thoughts and condolences are with the supporter’s loved ones."