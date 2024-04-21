Based on the west coast of the county in the corner of St Bride’s Bay, Newgale Beach is characterised by golden sand, a high pebble bank and sloping cliffs on either side with rockpools and caves to explore next to a crystal-blue sea.

The beach is over 2.5 miles wide and is the perfect place for coastal explorers, families, surfers, and other water sport enthusiasts to spend their summer days.

Kayaking, kitesurfing, windsurfing are a few examples of the activities you can enjoy.

Newgale Beach is over 2.5 miles wide. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)If you’re a beginner, you can book some tuition lessons in advance from a water sport expert and get all the equipment you need at the north end of the beach like surfboards and bodyboards.

For families, the shallows in front of the sand means young children can play and get accustomed to the water.

However, as you might expect, it does get very windy by the Newgale coast, so windbreakers are advised when walking around the beach.

Newgale is not far from Haverfordwest and exists between Solva and North Haven. The beach is reachable by car using the postcode SA62 6AR, and once you arrive there are two different car parks signposted.

Newgale Beach is perfect for a range of surfing activities.. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)And once you find the perfect parking spot, you can take a stroll down the coastal path which passes through the gorgeous beach.

When driving from Haverfordwest, Newgale Beach is on the way to St Davids, making it the ideal pit stop for your journey too.

After all, there is plenty to explore in the areas around Newgale Beach such as the rest of St Brides Bay, the secluded spot of Druidston Bay, the charming Solva Harbour and Nolton Haven where you can ride horses on the beach.

In terms of facilities, Newgale Beach has public toilets, cafes, and surf shops on the both the north and south end. But the north end is where you will find most amenities for your day out.

A nearby coastal path leads directly to Newgale Beach. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)Newgale Beach also received the Blue Flag award in 2019 which epitomizes its quality for environmental education, management and safety.

The only downside to Newgale Beach is its accessibility for wheelchair users and parents with buggies as you need to cross the pebble bank to get to the sand.

Legend tells us the pebble bank was made from a mighty storm in 1859 and has protected the nearby village from the sea ever since.