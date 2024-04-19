Critic's Circle Award-winning Ballet Cymru will present an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet at the Torch Theatre in June.

The ballet is recognised with the title of Best Large-Scale Dance Production at the Wales Theatre Awards.

The performance features energetic and lyrical choreography that vividly portrays intense fighting, passionate duets, and universal themes.

Costumes by renowned designer Georg Meyer-Wiel, and extraordinary video projections will transport the audience into a world of danger and excitement.

Anna Winter, a critic for The Guardian said: "With a bed and a platform that serves both as Juliet’s balcony and the tomb, the nimble ensemble goes full-throttle in the fight scenes, despite the confines of the space, to deliver a sense of disorder that’s both casual and contagious."

The ballet represents a dynamic collaboration between Ballet Cymru, Coreo Cymru, and the Riverfront Theatre in Newport.

The performance of this Shakespearean tragedy will take place at the Torch Theatre on June 4 at 7.30pm.

For those wishing to experience this masterpiece, tickets can be purchased from the theatre's box office or directly from their website.