The confirmed partnership with Milford Youth Matters will extend over the next three years, strengthening the Port's commitment to local youth development.

The two organisations have been collaborating for more than five years, enhancing the skills, aspirations, and confidence of young residents.

Under the agreement, Milford Youth Matters will deliver Friday night youth provision from a new venue at Haven’s Head Business Park.

The location change aims to expand current offerings and concentrate on academy work that focuses on enhancing the skills of young people.

This collaboration produced successful initiatives like the award-winning Under the Bridge project, the WAVE water-safety initiative, and the Winter Warmers venture.

All projects are supporting young people to achieve their full potential with many learning new skills, gaining qualifications and taking up volunteering activities.

These projects also led to a decrease in local anti-social behaviour.

Dayle Gibby, co-ordinator at Milford Youth Matters said: "Its fantastic that the Port of Milford Haven shares our vision in providing ongoing opportunities for young people in our community.

"By working together we are able to align our resources to ensure that young people are provided with experiences that will enhance their future potential, whether that be employability, volunteering or to become active members of our town.

"Our ongoing and enhanced partnership looks to ensure the maximum impact is achieved with long lasting benefits for our future generations."

Lauren Williams, PR & communications officer added: "We’re lucky to have organisations like Milford Youth Matters on our doorstep, offering young people creative outlets and skills opportunities.

"Our partnership over the past 5 years has gone from strength to strength and we are delighted to be able to increase our support over the coming years."