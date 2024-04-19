The anticipated Gwyl Fel 'Na Mai 2024 festival is scheduled for May 4.

The venue remains the Frenni Transport site in Parc Gwynfryn, thanks to Matthew Parry's support.

Major changes to the festival layout have been announced.

The main entrance will now be located on the north side of the site, while the Frenni stage will be on the east side.

Parking provisions have been made available on the Frenni Transport site and within Gwynfryn Park.

These changes were planned to provide greater flexibility for refreshment vendors and introduce new attractions for the festival attendees.

Accommodation options vary from onsite camping and campervan facilities to local hotels.

Further details are on the festival website, felnamai.co.uk.

Expansions to the programme include an increase in children's activities provided in the children's marquee and activity bus, mobile recording opportunities and escape rooms for intrigued attendees.

The festival, which was attended by 1,200 people in the past, will host a selection of the most sought-after names in the Welsh music scene.

This year, attendees can anticipate performances from the rock group Gelert, Richard a Wyn, Edward H Pantrod and the prolific singer-songwriter Al Lewis and band and Dafydd Iwan. There will be performances from school choirs.

Headlining the event is HMS Morris, acclaimed for their audiovisual performances.

The Frenni Fawr stage will see children's entertainment, presented by Siani Sionc before Danielle Lewis, The Crymych Rugby Club Boys' Choir, Dros Dro and the heavy rock duo, Alfa perform.

The indie rock band from Anglesey, Fleur de Lys will conclude the day with their melodious songs.

Radio Cymru's Mirain Iwerydd takes the reins for the 2024 festival marking her return to Crymych.

Festival-goers can also expect a licensed bar provided by Crymych Rugby Club and an array of local caterers throughout the event.

The festival encourages early ticket purchases due to their high demand.

Tickets are available online now.

The Gwyl Fel 'Na Mai 2024 festival invites everyone to an unmatched musical evening in Crymych.