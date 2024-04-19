Rough weather couldn't dampen spirits as bikers took on a gruelling challenge for the Welsh Air Ambulance Charity and, in the process, raised more than £9,500.

On April 7, 2024 in what Round Ribbon chairman Tyron Stevenson referred to as "horrendous" conditions, the 2nd Wales Round Ribbon Ride commenced.

Despite the inclement weather, Mr Stevenson described the camaraderie on the day as "amazing", with riders ready to brave the storm for a worthy cause.

Mr Stevenson said: "The weather started off not too badly but, in the afternoon, it was horrendous, it evolved into pure sheets of rain everywhere.

"Many said, ‘it’s a brilliant charity to raise money for, what’s a bit of weather?’

"I think the fact that we chose this charity, certainly helped people get motivated for the day."

The ride which the Round Ribbon committee organised specifically benefitted the Welsh Air Ambulance, a vital service that Mr Stevenson explains has "saved the lives of so many bikers in Wales over the years."

The event saw eleven businesses participating in the ride out.

All riders had to work through a series of stations, gaining stamps upon each visit.

Once a route was complete, a ribbon was awarded in recognition of the achievement.

Stories of collaboration were plenty throughout the event, said Mr Stevenson, citing the example of a participant who rode all the way from Hereford, only to experience technical difficulties and be promptly assisted by others attending the event.

"One chap rode all the way from Hereford to Milford Haven to start the ride, because he chose the wrong place to start," said Mr Stevenson.

"His chain nearly came off his bike so the bikers at the stop he went to helped him adjust his chain and get that working properly."

The riders' spirits were only further uplifted by the volunteers who according to Mr. Stevenson "made it an absolutely brilliant day for everyone involved."

He also noted the importance of fundraising for charities like the air ambulance which "rely on donations and fundraising events like ours."

Welcoming the generous support from the bikers and acknowledgment, Wales Air Ambulance’s head of fundraising Mark Stevens expressed sincere gratitude: "A huge thank you to all the riders who took part in this incredible event!

"Nine and a half thousand pounds is an amazing amount, and you should all be immensely proud," said Mr Stevens.

"Fundraisers like this make such a huge difference to raising awareness and vital funds for our charity enabling us to keep saving as many lives as we can, wherever and whenever we are needed," he added, a sentiment that echoed throughout the day's event and the efforts of its participants.