Ashley Rickard, of Elizabeth Court, Pembroke Dock, is charged with threatening to kill a man on December 4 last year.

On the same day it is alleged that he escaped from lawful custody while in Withybush General Hospital on a criminal charge and stole handcuffs belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police.

It is also alleged that he damaged a Ring doorbell on the same date.

Rickard, 26, is also charged with committing a burglary at Augustine Way in Haverfordwest, entering the building as a trespasser and stealing a mobile phone, on August 25 last year.

Rickard appeared at Swansea Crown Court today, Thursday, April 18, where he maintained his innocence. Not guilty pleas were entered for all offences.

A trial date has been set for later this spring.