A Pembrokeshire man will face trial accused of making threats to kill, escaping from custody and stealing handcuffs from the police.
Ashley Rickard, of Elizabeth Court, Pembroke Dock, is charged with threatening to kill a man on December 4 last year.
On the same day it is alleged that he escaped from lawful custody while in Withybush General Hospital on a criminal charge and stole handcuffs belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police.
It is also alleged that he damaged a Ring doorbell on the same date.
Rickard, 26, is also charged with committing a burglary at Augustine Way in Haverfordwest, entering the building as a trespasser and stealing a mobile phone, on August 25 last year.
Rickard appeared at Swansea Crown Court today, Thursday, April 18, where he maintained his innocence. Not guilty pleas were entered for all offences.
A trial date has been set for later this spring.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article