NSPCC Cymru was commended by commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones on a recent visit to the charity’s base in Cardiff.

The commissioner met with various members of the NSPCC Cymru staff, including individuals from campaign, policy and public affairs, fundraising teams and the Welsh language development officer, on April 17.

This comes following the commissioner’s office announcing NSPCC Cymru as its charity of the year last August.

This recognition for the charity’s commitment to the Welsh language and its efforts in offering services to children and young people in Welsh comes as no surprise.

In 2022, the charity received the Commissioner’s Cynnig Cymraeg commendation for providing Welsh speaking counsellors for children using its Childline service and a Welsh email response service for the adult Helpline.

The resources and lesson plans the charity designs for schools are also available in the Welsh language.

Ms Jones said: "I was delighted to visit NSPCC Cymru to learn more about the charity’s vital work.

"It is crucial that these services are offered bilingually, and I welcome NSPCC Cymru's commitment to use the Welsh language in its day-to-day work.

"I am proud that they are part of our Cynnig Cymraeg which aims to increase the use of the Welsh language among charities and businesses."

The Commissioner also expressed her enthusiasm for future collaborations with NSPCC Cymru to enhance their Welsh language services and continue their significant work of supporting and protecting children throughout Wales.

Following the joint Welsh Language Progress Plan initiated in 2018, the organisations have fostered a close collaborative relationship.

Selecting NSPCC Cymru as the charity of the year involves participation in fundraising events and activities, effectively boosting the resources of the charity and the services it offers.

Welsh language development officer at NSPCC Cymru, Mali Llyfni said: "We are hugely grateful for the support of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s Office as we seek to increase the use of the Welsh language across our services.

"Fully embracing and valuing the language and cultural differences in Wales will help us to achieve our goals, which include everyone playing their part to prevent child abuse, every child being safe online, and children feeling safe and listened to and being supported."

The commissioner’s office consistently ensures organisations adhere to specific standards and encourages the use of the Welsh language in everyday life.

NSPCC Cymru is currently appealing for public support with concerns about a child’s welfare or safety.

The public can reach the charity via call on 0808 800 5000, through email at help@nspcc.org.uk or via their online form.