Twr y Felin is offering a 15 per cent discount for two-night stays booked between May 24 and May 29 during the St Davids Cathedral Festival.

The contemporary art hotel is also providing a pre-concert dinner in their three AA rosette Blas restaurant, where tables for the dinners are suggested to be reserved at 5.30pm, for time to make the 7pm concerts.

Twr y Felin, located a short 12-minute walk from the Cathedral and offering free parking to guests, is listing B&B prices from £200 per night for two.

However, with the online 'FestivalPromo' code at www.twryfelinhotel.com, these prices dip to £170 with a minimum two-night stay.

In addition, guests who wish to dine before the festival can book a table for dinner, which is priced at £45 per person, by emailing dine@blasrestaurant.com or calling 01437 725 555.

Festival goers can anticipate performances from Vox Angelica, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and others.

Tickets can be bought at the St Davids Cathedral website.