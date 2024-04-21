Colby Woodland Garden, preserved by the National Trust Cymru, is currently bursting into bloom.

The site features cherry, apple, and plum trees and tree peonies in its walled garden, while the adjoining meadow showcases blossoming crab apple, lilac, and horse chestnut trees beside a tranquil stream.

The Trust’s annual #BlossomWatch campaign promotes observation of the colourful spectacle, urging the public to enjoy and share their experiences on social media.

The tradition continues this April 20-28, during Blossom Week.

Colby Woodland Garden, a site of former industry nestled in a quiet valley, attracts visitors year-round with its consistent display of colour.

Special Spring draws include swathes of camellias, azaleas, rhododendrons, all visible in the garden's famed West Woods.

The garden should be on the itinerary of any nature lovers during Blossom Week.

Detailed information to plan a visit to Colby Woodland Garden, as well as other blooming locations across Wales, can be found on the National Trust Cymru website.