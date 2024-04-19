The Welsh Beverages Showcase is being staged by the Queens Hall, Narberth tomorrow, (Saturday April 20) and will welcome more than 25 vendors who create gin, cocktails, cider, beer, spirits, liqueurs and wine, as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

Queens Hall manager Lara Herde said that the event is being put on without external funding.

'Incredible producers'





She added: "Here at The Queens Hall, Narberth, we are passionate about supporting local producers.

"Through our local Friday market and other annual events like the Cheese Festival and the Christmas weekend, we realised there are so many incredible Welsh drinks producers that we just had to create a brand-new event to showcase them."

Wine, cocktails and spirits will be amongst the drinks being showcased. (Image: Hebron Vineyard/ On The Rocks Pembrokeshire/Barti Rum)

"With 25+ vendors showcasing quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic options - plus the odd delicious snack thrown in - the event will be a vibrant celebration of Welsh libations designed to champion these incredible family-run, award winning, local Welsh businesses."

Who's taking part?





Alcohol producers

Wellwaters Botanicals *Spring Hollow Vineyard On The Rocks Pembrokeshire* Little Goat Brewery* Austringer Cider *South Wales Spirit Company* Mallows Beverages *Toloja Orchards *Pembrokeshire Cider Company *Cinnamon Grove Gin* Hebron Vineyard *Spirit of Wales *Grandmas Cupboard *Devils Bridge Rum *Ewenique Spirits* D Mhile Distillery* Barti Spiced Rum *Victoria Inn Brewery *Cygnet gin (founded by Katherine Jenkins)* Cwm Deri Estate*

Non-alcohol producers

The Lemoneers (fresh lemonade* Bluestones Coffee *The Devils Nettle Tea* Llaeth Deri Milk *7 sins brownies *Brontie Shack - Jamaican inspired treats

The Queens Hall will be selling Snowdonia Cheese and local beers to fundraise.

When is it taking place?





The Welsh Beverages Showcase will be at the Queens Hall, Narberth between 10am and 4pm on Saturday April 20. Admission is free.