Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, meeting on April 23, is recommended to approve the application by Mr Harries for the retention of the mobile plant at 10 Waterloo Industrial Estate, Pembroke Dock, despite is going against the local development plan.

A report for planners says: “The batching plant is a mobile unit which is raised above the ground on a chassis and wheels to a maximum height of 13.6m above ground level. The batching plant is sited centrally within the site with a stock shed in the western part of the site. There are staff parking and turning areas within the site, welfare facilities and a stock holding area.”

Pembroke Dock Town Council has objected to the plans, citing a lack of information presented with the application, a lack of detail in respect of potential flooding and contamination, no traffic management plan, and no details of a recently erected steel building.

One letter of objection has also been received, saying it’s unclear how the plant can be mobile and raising concerns about the retrospective nature, the accuracy of plans, traffic and highway safety, and potential contamination.

The application – partly in a flood zone - is before the committee as it is contrary to development plan policy but is recommended for approval, with conditions including works ceasing pending remediation if any contamination is found, and associated safety and environmental conditions.

The report adds: “In terms of potential impact on residential amenity, there are no nearby residential properties to the application site.

“The Head of Housing and Public Protection has stated that due to neighbouring business premises it would be appropriate to provide a form of noise abatement which could take the form of full or partial enclosure of fixed noise generating equipment or the provision of a close-boarded fence of sufficient height around the perimeter of the site to reduce the noise levels.

“This could be secured by way of imposing a condition. In addition, the application site has a historic use as a landfill, and it is possible that the land may contain some historic contamination.”

It goes on to say: “Whilst a conflict is identified with [policy], the development is a mobile asphalt batching unit, and whilst the intention is that this is for long term use it would be possible for the plant to be temporarily relocated should there be an impending flood event (tidal flooding is predictable).

“Even if the plant was to remain in the same position within the site, the majority of the plant is raised above ground level by approximately 1m and therefore any consequences of flooding would be minimal. On this basis it is considered that this is a material consideration of sufficient weight to outweigh any identified conflict.”