The castle is to be home for night two of my mini break in Pembrokeshire, following a stay at Twr y Felin in St Davids.

Roch Castle is one of the few inhabited 12th century castles in the UK and was completely overhauled internally when the Retreats Group took it over in 2008.

We climb the steps to the front door and receive a very warm welcome from Adele, who takes our bags and shows us around.

The entrance to the castle is a room combining the very rock the castle is built on. The art theme, while not as overt as Twr y Felin, is still present with tapestries by St Davids textile artist Amanda Wright and ceramic sculptures by Anne Goodfellow greeting you on arrival .

The hotel is thoughtfully designed. Instead of cramming in as many bedrooms as possible, the first floor is taken up by a delightfully designed lounge with comfy sofas, coffee table books, a log burner for the colder months and a couple of cwtches where you could take yourself off with a book.

Off this is a sun room surrounded by a viewing platform which would have had 360-degree breathtaking views if not for the fog.

There is a large table which would make this room perfect for meetings or activities. In fact on the day of our departure there is a collage workshop taking place, just one of the activities on offer to both residents and non residents.

There are also board games for rainy days, an honesty bar and complementary tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Our spacious bedroom has the same furniture as Twr Y Felin but a very different feel. Arched nooks taken out of the thick castle walls give out onto stone framed windows and accommodate comfy seats and table and a tea and coffee making area.

In between the fog, one window gives a view over Roch village and down to the sea and the other over rolling fields. Set high above the village, you really do feel like queen (or king) of the castle.

Our room has two enormous ceramic vases by artist Daniel Wright, both commissioned specially and decorated with the castle, windmill and the roach fish and raven of the Retreats Group crest.

There are cute welcoming touches in the room, a welcome card from Adele and the team, Welsh fudge and "croeso" written in petals on the trunk at the foot of the bed.

It’s a drizzly, foggy afternoon and there’s not much to do. In the summer you would stroll into the village for a pint in the Victoria Inn’s beer garden or head to the expanse of sand and surf that is Newgale, but today isn’t the day for that.

But not having much to do is so refreshing. I take a couple of hours to read my book and watch a bit of naff TV before making decisions about dinner.

Adele recommends either the Victoria Inn in Roch or driving into nearby Solva, adding that she is happy to make any reservations on our behalf.

We settle for Solva and head to the Hats and Barrels where we have a very pleasant meal.

Coming home to the castle, the lights are on in the windows and it looks magnificent, spooky and homely all in one.

We have a hot chocolate in the lounge and peruse the coffee table books. One is about the art in the three hotels, while another is a series of poems and photos about the surrounding landscape, the Pebidog Trilogy, by poet Mererid Hopwood and photographer Marcus Olenuik Then it is up to the room for a soak in the most enormous bath before bed.

We wake to birdsong and seagull squawks and the fog rolling away across the fields giving us a glimpse of sunshine and sea.

After a cup of tea in bed we head to breakfast. I think the breakfast offer at the castle is better than Twr Y Felin. As well as the help yourself continental, you can choose which eggs you want with your full Welsh and there’s also the offer of American pancakes, smoked bacon and maple syrup. It would be rude not to really.

With breakfast over, we pack up and head home, refreshed by a mini break mere miles from where we live.

I have since been asked which hotel was my favourite. It’s a difficult call to make. I loved the art, food and location of Twr Y Felin, but to stay in a 12th century castle is very special and the vibe here is completely different.

It’s a close call and I really can’t decide. I will just have to visit both again before I can make my judgement!