An employer from a company on a Pembrokeshire industrial estate has appeared in court to admit a charge brought by the Health and Safety Executive.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday, April 16, Steven Thomas of Walwyns Castle Road, Tiers Cross pleaded guilty to the offence which related to an incident at Unit 10 on Waterston Industrial Estate, near Milford Haven, on March 31, 2021.
He was charged that he failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of an employee during the clearing of waste materials, including blockages from a JCB410 loading shovel.
The case was adjourned for sentence to Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 6, 2024.
