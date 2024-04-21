Earlier this week, Conservative candidate Claire Victoria George was elected county councillor for St Ishmaels after securing 297 votes, beating fellow ‘Tish hopefuls Richard Leighton Jenkins (242), Janie Anne Harwood (69), Robert Simister (52), and Terence ‘Terry’ Worsley (25).

The St Ishmaels county council ward includes the surrounding areas of Dale, Herbrandston, Marloes, St. Brides, Tiers Cross and Walwyn's Castle.

Following her win, Cllr George said: “I am truly grateful and humbled by the trust the residents of the St Ishmaels ward have placed in me to serve as their county councillor.

“This by-election has been tough for me personally as my father passed away shortly after nominations closed with his funeral was just days before polling. I take comfort in the fact that he would have wanted me to keep campaigning in my ambition to serve the community.

“I am passionate about Pembrokeshire and the assets and opportunities the county offers. Having worked across the private and public sectors in Pembrokeshire and further afield, I bring a wealth of solutions and experience to the complex world of local government. My strength lies in working in partnership and maximising the skills and contributions of all.

“Having served as chair of One Voice Wales Pembrokeshire Area Committee for four years and community councillor for Tiers Cross Community Council for 10 years, I understand the concerns of residents and what makes a difference to their daily lives.

“Pembrokeshire, and indeed the St Ishmaels ward, is blessed with creative and responsive communities who come together to support each other.

“As a director of Pembrokeshire Lottery, I recognise the importance of small businesses to our economy and employment. We must ensure small businesses are encouraged and grown through all the levers Pembrokeshire County Council has from procurement, industrial sites provision to skills and training opportunities.

“I will remember Cllr Reg Owens as a staunch local champion for all the villages and residents of the St Ishmaels ward and I look forward to building upon all his hard work.

“I look forward to working with Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to respond to the needs and ambitions of the residents of St Ishmaels ward.”

The seat became vacant following the recent death of Councillor Reg Owens.

Cllr Owens, who represented St Ishmaels as an Independent Group member, had served as a county councillor since 2012, and had also served on Herbrandston Community Council, as chair on numerous occasions.

He was also a member of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for more than a decade, and was chair of its planning committee for five years.