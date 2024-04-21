Dilan Anderson of High Street had previously admitted assaulting a woman, damaging her television and stealing her mobile phone.

He appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court for sentence on Tuesday April 16.

Anderson previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman on February 1 in Haverfordwest.

He also admitted criminal damage – relating to the woman’s television and bedroom door, and the theft of her Motorola mobile phone – on that same date.

The case had adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Following consideration of this, District Judge Mark Layton sent Anderson to prison for six weeks.

It was stated that the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified, and that Anderson’s ‘flagrant disregard of court orders’ was the reason for custody.

He was ordered to pay £190 compensation to the owner of the mobile phone and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.