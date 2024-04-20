Blaenllechog, in Rhosfach offers perfect rural seclusion, peace, and privacy in a simply stunning south facing position on the slopes of the Preseli Hills.

This remarkable four bedroom farmhouse enjoys complete rural tranquillity. Sitting at the centre of thirty six acres of pasture, woodland, and beautiful gardens, the estate also includes three award winning letting cottages.

“The careful renovations that the buildings have undergone by the current owners have created a wonderful retreat from hectic modern life and a true oasis in this fabulous setting,” says the agent Country Living Group which has put a £2,000,000 guide price on the property.

Details are as follows:

Main House

Entrance Hallway: You enter the property from the large parking area and arrive in the centre of the original farmhouse. This portion of the property underwent extensive renovation by the current owners with the large extension to the home built to the south and carefully connected to the original structure. The entrance hall has an archway in front of you that leads into this extension, along with a corridor to the right and an archway to your left leading into the snug. The hall is finished with a quarry tile floor which runs throughout the original farmhouse.

Snug / Home Office: This flexible space is currently utilised as a spacious home office but could easily provide an intimate seating area focused on the woodburning stove in the original farmhouse hearth. The room has windows to two sides along with a door to the southern side of the home.

Family Room / Kitchen: This stunning space is undoubtedly the focal point for the entire property. Fantastically designed and executed, it forms the perfect hub for the owners to enjoy. As you first enter it from the entrance hall you descend two steps into a large dining area. This whole room enjoys underfloor heating with its south facing orientation also bringing in huge amounts of natural light. The double height dining space also contains the split staircase leading up to the two first floor landings. There are two automatic Velux rooflights above that bring in even more sunlight to the home. The entire left hand wall of the dining space is glazed with two huge sliding doors opening to the large patio and gardens beyond.

Kitchen: Passing through the dining space you arrive in the kitchen which offers both an attractive and highly functional cooking space. The decision to create two islands at the centre of the kitchen provides separate spaces for cooking and informal dining, with a huge range of cabinetry storage beneath them. At the centre of the kitchen is a Rangemaster stove with hanging Miele extractor fan above it. There is a fitted dishwasher next to the sink along with space for a freestanding fridge freezer. A large window is positioned above the sink along with a full height glazed panel in the corner of the room.

Beyond the kitchen you come to a lavish seating area which has a Clearview stove in the far wall. This section of the room has a matching glazed window and doors to those found in the dining area which look out to the west and over the nearby lake. A truly remarkable space and one of the finest reception areas we have had the pleasure of visiting.

Pantry: A door under the stairs leads into the deceptively spacious walk-in pantry. With a north facing window, this space remains a constant temperature year round and is the perfect area to store food and drink. There is built-in shelving to the walls which make this an excellent complementary room to the kitchen.

Side Hall: A door from the entrance hall brings you into a short side hallway which connects the remaining rooms on this level. The hall has a window to the front and the same quarry tile flooring found in the rest of the original farmhouse.

Cloakroom: The handy cloakroom is the first door you come to and offers a lavatory and hand basin set in a vanity unit. The room has recessed feature lighting and a quarry tile floor.

Utility: Another useful space, this room takes a washing machine and dryer out of the kitchen area and provides excellent additional storage.

Boot / Plant Room: Positioned at the northern end of the property, this large room can be accessed directly from the outside and is fitted with a dog wash station and sink. Perfect for storing outdoor clothing and equipment, the room also houses the ground source heating system for the property and has ample space for freestanding white goods.

First Floor Landing East Wing: The staircase to the master bedroom suite leads up to a small landing with doors to the primary bedroom and its neighbouring bathroom.

Bedroom One: The master bedroom is a truly stunning space with its focal point being the glazed pine end which has a set of glazed double doors at its centre that lead out to the private balcony. The balcony is a superb space for the owners to enjoy a quiet coffee in the morning or glass of wine at night as it has a superb outlook over the grounds and countryside beyond. There are three further windows looking out to the west; one positioned in the large walk-in dressing room at the side of the bedroom.

Master Bedroom Bathroom: This lavish bathroom is situated next to the master bedroom and offers a walk-in shower, bath, hand basin, and lavatory. The elegant space matches the opulence of the neighbouring master bedroom and creates a wonderful suite of rooms.

First Floor Landing West Wing: If you follow the split staircase to the right you arrive at the landing in the original farmhouse which has doors to three bedrooms and the family bathroom as well as a range of built-in cupboards.

Bedroom Two: Positioned at the southern end of the home, this double bedroom offers a window to the front and exposed stonework that surrounds the chimney breast from the snug below. The exposed beams add to the theatre of the space which would be perfect for guests or extended family. There is a range of three fitted wardrobes and a door into the eaves offering more storage space.

Bedroom Three: Found at the opposite end of the building to bedroom two, this good-sized double has a window to the front and side along with a built-in wardrobe and shelving on the inner wall. This bedroom is situated next to the family bathroom.

Bedroom Four: Situated between bedrooms two and three is this unique bedroom packed with character. Offering space for a single bed next to a built-in wardrobe and shelving, the party trick of this space is the ladder that leads up to two further beds on a mezzanine level. The room is lit by a window at the front and rooflight above and delights the younger relatives of the current owner who love the charming sleeping arrangements.

Family Bathroom: Next to bedroom three is this well-appointed family bathroom which offers a 'P' bath with shower over, heated towel rail, hand basin set in a vanity unit, and a lavatory. The room is lit from a roof light above.

The Mill: Recognised by The Independent newspaper as one of the Top 10 UK rural cottages, this converted barn is spread over two floors and offers a double bedroom and a bathroom with bath and shower above. It has an open plan living space on the ground with a well-equipped kitchen. There is underfloor heating throughout and a wood burning stove in living room. A stable door leads out from the living area to the rear gardens and a door from the first floor bedroom opens to the original stone external stairs. Like all of the cottages, The Mill enjoys a private rear garden with wood fired hot tub.

The Milking Parlour: A single storey converted barn that offers a double bedroom and single bedroom currently fitted with bunk beds. There is also a bathroom with bath and overhead shower. It is an open plan living area with fitted kitchen and wood burning stove and there is underfloor heating throughout.

The Byre: The middle cottage of the three on site offers two double bedrooms and bathroom with bath and overhead shower. It has a large open plan living area with stable doors to terrace. There is a wood burning stove and underfloor heating throughout.

External: The property is accessed via a private stone and gravel drive, approximately two hundred metres long. The lane passing the property is a school route and so is kept gritted in adverse weather conditions, which is hugely beneficial in the winter months. Following the driveway down to the property you first pass the row of three letting cottages on your right hand side, which all benefit from their own parking. Proceeding on, you come to the large parking area besides the main house, along with the large metal barn/workshop on your left. The barn is twenty one meters by twelve meters and offers an ideal workspace and plentiful storage with three full height roller doors and space for tractors to be stored undercover.

Surrounding both the main house and the cottages are well-maintained gardens with each cottage enjoying their own, private, outdoor space. The arrangement of the cottages in relation to the main house ensures privacy for both owners and guests, with visitors free to explore and owners able to retain their own space.

To the west of the main house you find a beautiful one acre lake stocked with carp and tench. A small pier gives access to the water which is the perfect place to while away a sunny afternoon. The remarkable biodiversity of the area is immediately obvious, with numerous species of birds and wildlife calling the grounds home.

In addition to the large areas of woodland there are four fields, currently used by the owners to graze cattle with plenty of walks around the estate open for the owners and their guests. The land to the left of the driveway also has its own direct access to the roadway which would be very useful for livestock or development of a campsite or shepherd's cabins (subject to any relevant planning). There is also a productive vegetable garden and poly tunnel for those wanting to grow their own produce.

