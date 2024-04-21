James Powell, of Brookside & Castlewood Holiday Park, Narberth is seeking permission for 12 self-catering lodges, and associated works, as an extension of the existing park, on the outskirts of the town.

The application is recommended for refusal when it comes before Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, meeting on April 23.

A report for committee members says: “The application site is prominent and open to view in the wider landscape. The greater part of the existing Holiday Park is located to the south of the application site within a wooded valley and hidden from wider view. It is also located outside of the defined Settlement Boundary of Narberth. Public Rights of Way (PRoW) pass to the north and east of the site; and to the south through the Holiday Park.”

Narberth Town Council has objected due to the loss of public right of way to Tabernacle Lane, Narberth.

The report adds: “The applicant has advanced a case that the proposed development should be assessed [against policy] on the basis that the holiday units are not caravans and that the application site is well related to Narberth by virtue of a public footpath that the connects the site with Castle Terrace/Market Street at the southern end of the town.”

However, officers have disputed the units should be treated as buildings, saying: “The submitted designs clearly illustrate timber clad static caravan units.”

Heneb (formerly Dyfed Archaeological Trust) has objected, considering the impact on the castle and conservation area have been “underplayed,” and the council’s Historic Buildings & Conservation Officer says the impact on the castle and conservation area would be ‘Very High’ and ‘High’ respectively.

Natural Resources Wales has also raised “significant concerns,” saying: “We note foul water disposal is proposed via connection to a pre-existing system, rather than connecting to the mains sewer. However, the site is within a sewered area. The installation of private sewage treatment facilities within publicly sewered areas is not normally considered environmentally acceptable because of the greater risk of failures leading to pollution of the water environment compared to public sewerage systems.”

The report, outlining the reasons for refusal, concludes: “It is apparent that some economic benefit will derive from the proposed development, but the applicant has not sought to quantify it.

“However, it is also apparent that the proposed development will have negative social impacts in terms of access for people with disabilities; and negative environmental impacts in terms of landscape character and appearance, historic assets, and the Afon Cleddau SAC.”

Mabinogion

The castle in the Pembrokeshire town of Narberth – now twinned with the Shropshire town of Ludlow - is mentioned in the Mabinogion as the place where Rhiannon, mother of hero Pryderi, was imprisoned when her newborn child is abducted, and she is accused of infanticide.