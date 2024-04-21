National Weaving, a Pembrokeshire family-operated manufacturer, has been producing premium woven and printed labels since 1987.

The company prides itself on authentic British craftsmanship and is committed to sustainability and social responsibility within the industry; an ethos which is carried into every product made in their factory.

In the fiercely competitive market, this Welsh organisation stands firm against businesses that falsely claim to produce locally made goods while importing.

The company maintains a firm belief in genuine British craftsmanship, advocating for honest production standards in the UK manufacturing sector.

The team at National Weavings take pride in their high-quality standards and superior products, stating: "We produce all our labels in-house in Wales and take pride in our high-quality standards, honed over years of experience.

"From our inaugural woven labels in 1987 to our current range of woven, printed, and laser engraved labels, each label is meticulously crafted to enhance our customers' brands."

With a close-knit team of 36, this small company strives to stand out through its commitment to offering unwavering assistance throughout the labelling process.

Being based in Pembrokeshire, Wales, allows National Weaving to handle low order quantities, ensuring the fastest turnaround time in the UK whilst guaranteeing strict quality standards.

National Weaving addresses the needs of a diverse clientele, understanding the specific requirements of both small luxury brands and startups.

Caroline from National Weaving emphasised the company's dedication to supporting fledgeling businesses, stating: "We understand the unique needs of small businesses and start-up designers, which is why we offer flexible order quantities tailored to their requirements.

"Our ability to deliver as few as 100 labels in just seven working days empowers designers to maintain brand consistency without the burden of excessive costs, supporting their journey to success."

In their strive towards sustainability, the company urges its fellow UKFT members to prioritise social, economic, and environmental impact as core values.

Fashion brands can contribute to a sustainable future by choosing locally made products, serving the backdrop to the company's commitment to home-grown talent and environment-conscious business models.

Recognising the irreplaceable role of labels in branding, National Weaving works closely with customers to incorporate their brand identity into label designs, enhancing garments and adding elegance to their creations.

Caroline also said: "In the realm of fashion, every detail matters, and our labels serve as the ultimate expression of brand identity.

"We relish the opportunity to collaborate with our clients, seamlessly integrating their brand identity into our meticulously crafted labels, thereby adding a touch of sophistication to their creations."

The company extends an invitation to prospective clients to visit their Pembrokeshire factory and interact with the skilled artisans behind the creation of their labels.