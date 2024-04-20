Ariel was abandoned in Pembroke Dock in September 2023 and went through successful surgery on her two extra limbs in January 2024.

She was only 11 weeks old when found in the town centre, before being rehomed in foster care.

Before adoption, Ariel had surgery to remove her two extra limbs. (Image: Greenacres Rescue Centre)Greenacres Rescue posted on Facebook:

“Today marks a momentous occasion as Ariel is officially adopted!

“Our adorable six-legged pup, who captured hearts worldwide, has finally found her forever home. The dedicated fosterer and loving adoptive family have been carefully transitioning Ariel into her new life, and today, it's official!

“Stay tuned for more heart-warming pictures!

“Wishing Ariel all the best as she embarks on this new chapter. Your journey has touched the lives of many, and it has been an absolute joy to be a part of it.”

Prior to the operation, the spaniel had two hind legs. (Image: Greenacres Rescue Centre)

The post received more than 1800 likes and two users expressed their satisfaction that Ariel has found a new home.

Jennifer Wick said: “All the best. I am wishing Ariel a happy and healthy life with her new family.”

Diana Taylor added: “Happy a happy life lovely girl.”

Ariel was abandoned in Pembroke Dock in September 2023 before getting looked after by Greenacres Rescue Centre. (Image: Greenacres Rescue Centre)

When first found, Ariel had two extra hind legs, the beginnings of a second vulva and an improperly formed pelvis due to an extra hip joint.

She was taken to Medivet in Pembroke being getting taken to Greenacres Rescue Centre by the local authority dog warden and the spaniel was named Ariel due to her mermaid-like looks.

Prior to getting adopted, Ariel lived alongside other abandoned dogs in a foster home and was able to make friends.

It was reported that Ariel’s surgery and treatment plan in January cost £7000.

Greenacres Rescue Centre is a charity based in Haverfordwest dedicated to rehoming abandoned pets.

