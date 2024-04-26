Circus Mondao has performed at Haverfordwest Showground for the past two years and had been looking to return to the venue to perform in June.

But ahead of their next appearance, the family-run circus lost their usual slot due to what they say was a booking malfunction.

It has left the circus frantically looking for a new venue, not only so they can put on a show in Pembrokeshire, but so they have somewhere to stay for the week they were due to perform at the showground.

Performers at Circus Mondao could be homeless for a week if they don't find an alternative venue. (Image: Petra Jackson)

Circus Mondao is a traditional circus. (Image: Petra Jackson)

The circus is catered to people of all age groups. (Image: Petra Jackson)Ring Mistress, Petra Jackson said: “This is quite a shock for us, trying to find a venue. Because if we don’t find a venue, we’re homeless for a week.

“Every venue we go to is our home for that week and if we don’t have a venue for that week, we don’t have a home for that week. So, we’re desperately trying to find a venue in the Haverfordwest area or on the outskirts.

“I don’t mean really rough wasteland. But somewhere we can get the big top of the roof up, along with space for the caravans so we are able to put on our show, because this is very last minute.

The popular circus was informed on April 18 they don't have a slot at Pembrokeshire County Showground. (Image: Petra Jackson)

Circus Mondao visits Wales every year to perform in a range of locations. (Image: Petra Jackson)

"It’s always well-received and from the beginning of our season which is February - we have people from Wales and Haverfordwest always messaging us saying ‘when are you coming’ and we always say ‘normal time’ because every year it’s the same week.

“The same time every year we have a standard booking at Haverfordwest Showground. It’s always marked off the year before that we are going to be going there."

The circus was informed on April 18 they wouldn’t be performing at the showground, less than two months away from their proposed dates from June 3 to June 9.

She added: “We are always sold out when we come to Haverfordwest. We have such a great following there, so we are desperately trying to find another venue in the area.”

Circus Mondao are open to performing at venues on the outskirts of Haverfordwest. (Image: Petra Jackson)

Ring Mistress, Petra Jackson describes Circus Mondao as 'pure family entertainment.' (Image: Petra Jackson)

In addition to Pembrokeshire, Circus Mondao visits Wales every year to perform in surrounding areas such as Carmarthen, Cardigan and Aberystwyth.

Petra added: “We are a traditional circus. We are for the whole family to enjoy the show. With our shows, you can bring your youngest child – they will love it. You can bring your oldest granny - they’ll love it. You can bring your teenagers – they’ll all love the show.

“We have a little bit of something for everybody. We’re not a kiddie clown circus. We’re not just an adult only circus. We really are pure family entertainment.”

Haverfordwest Showground has been approached for comment.