A charity match between Haverfordwest County and the Valero Pembroke Refinery football team will take place this Wednesday (April 24).
The two sides will meet at Bridge Meadow Stadium and kick off is scheduled for 7:45pm.
After competing in Europe at the start of the season, Haverfordwest are set to be a tough test for Valero who have many players competing in the top end of the Pembrokeshire league.
Valero Pembroke Refinery is one of the main sponsors at Bridge Meadow having supported Haverfordwest County’s Academy for many years, and are looking forward to testing themselves against Pembrokeshire’s premier side.
Before the game there is an under 8s mini football festival featuring teams such as Haverfordwest Academy, Rising Stars, Milford Utd and Hundleton.
The under 8s will then form a guard of honour for Haverfordwest and Valero players as they enter the field.
All the proceeds from the event will go to Valero charity of the year – ASD Family Help Pembrokeshire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here