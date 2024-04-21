The two sides will meet at Bridge Meadow Stadium and kick off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

After competing in Europe at the start of the season, Haverfordwest are set to be a tough test for Valero who have many players competing in the top end of the Pembrokeshire league.

Valero Pembroke Refinery is one of the main sponsors at Bridge Meadow having supported Haverfordwest County’s Academy for many years, and are looking forward to testing themselves against Pembrokeshire’s premier side.

Before the game there is an under 8s mini football festival featuring teams such as Haverfordwest Academy, Rising Stars, Milford Utd and Hundleton.

The under 8s will then form a guard of honour for Haverfordwest and Valero players as they enter the field.

All the proceeds from the event will go to Valero charity of the year – ASD Family Help Pembrokeshire.