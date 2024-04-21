The first dog to mention is Prince, a charming five-year-old Pekingese. As his name suggests, Prince needs an owner that is going to take a lot of pride into his appearance.

This includes someone who is well-versed in the art of regular dog grooming and preferably has had previous experience with similar breeds to Pekes.

But mane aside, Prince is the ideal companion for any home with his friendly nature and warm heart, especially as he gets on well with other dogs.

Prince is a five year old Pekingese who gets on well with other dogs. (Image: Greenacres Rescue)Next, we have Vogue, a five-year-old Miniature Poodle who needs affection and patience. Formerly a breeding dog, Vogue didn’t have the same upbringing as most dogs and suffered from timidness.

However, you literally can’t keep a good dog down and Vogue is ready to take the next step in her development by joining a caring family with another dog who can hold her paw and build her confidence.

Every abandoned dog deserves a second chance, and few are more deserving than the beautiful Vogue.

Vogue is a Miniature Poodle who needs affection and patience. (Image: Greenacres Rescue)Third on the list is Killian, a Cavipoo pup that is barely 12 weeks old. Killian would suit a home where the owners are around a lot to train him, play with him and just help him settle.

Killian is a Poodle Mix so like Prince, he will also need someone who enjoys pampering him with regular trips to the doggy salon and the extra costs that go with this.

Nevertheless, Killian is fully vaccinated, so you won’t need to worry about this furry friend sneezing on your carpet.

Killian is a 12-week-old Cavipoo looking for a loving owner to play with him and train him. (Image: Greenacres Rescue)Our final mention is the double Jack Russel pairing of Tipsy and Roo. These two sisters are friendly, loving and extremely affectionate.

Due to growing up around children, Tipsy and Roo are perfect for young families who are looking for a couple of pets to complete their household.

They are ready to provide you with endless amounts of cuddles and playtime while bringing a smile to your face.

One of the cutest things about Tipsy and Roo is their love for each other. You can tell these two are sisters by the way they hang out.

The only factor you need to consider before adopting Tipsy and Roo is if you’re able to offer a cat-free environment. Like most dogs, they want to be the centre of attention and don’t want to compete with a feline.

Tipsy and Roo are Jack Russell sisters who are great companions for families with kids. (Image: Greenacres Rescue)

For more information about these five dogs up for adoption, please visit the Greenacres Rescue website.