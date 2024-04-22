A Pembrokeshire school will be partially closed today, Monday April 22.
'Significant' illness affecting staff and pupils in the Broad Haven class at Portfield School is responsible for the partial closure.
A notification from Pembrokeshire County Council yesterday stated: "Broad Haven class closed Monday 22nd April due to significant staff and pupil illness.
"Apologies for the inconvenience but we need to keep all safe."
The council added that it will be deciding today whether it is possible to re-open the class tomorrow, Tuesday April 23.
