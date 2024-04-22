The vehicle went on fire on the A477 on the stretch of road between the BP Garage at Llanteg and the junction of the B4314 at Red Roses on Saturday morning, April 20.

Firefighters from two stations

Police were alerted to the incident shortly after 10.30am, with firefighters from two stations arriving at the scene soon after.

Traffic between Kilgetty and St Clears was affected while the fire was extinguished and the burnt-out car removed, with the road re-opening fully at at 2.15pm.

A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters from Narberth and Whitland were called to the scene.

Car was "well alight"





They continued: “ Crews responded to one private motor vehicle that was well alight on their arrival.

"Crew members utilised two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire.

"Crews left the scene at 11.23am.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a car on fire on the A477 in Llanteg at just after 10.30am on April 20.

"The road was closed whilst the fire was extinguished and the car was recovered. It reopened at about 2.15pm."