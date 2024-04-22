Brian David, from the Pembroke Dock area, is wanted on suspicion of commercial burglary and failing to appear at court.

In an appeal to the public, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Have you seen Brian, or do you have information that might help us find him?

"Please, let us know: 🖥️ | https://orlo.uk/wr13X 📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk 💬 | Direct message us on social media 📞 | 101

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."

The reference to quote is BRC818624.