Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, was known as Angel during her time as an international student at Pembrokeshire College and later as Angela.

She was found suffering from stab injuries after police forced entry to a property in the multi-million pound Stanhope Place in Westminster on the morning of Monday, April 8.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the woman was Angel. A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday, 10 April found the cause of death was sharp force trauma.

Angel had dual Chinese/ Hong Kong and Thai nationality and was working in London.

She studied at Pembrokeshire College in 2014 and lived with host parent Chris Evans-Thomas for around two and a half years.

Angel kept in touch with Chris and had come back to Pembrokeshire last year along with two other international students.

They all attended a Christmas party in Crundale Hall for the cancer charity Adam’s Bucketful of Hope, which Chris founded.

She said that Angel had known a lot of people in Pembrokeshire, as she would often come into the Bucketful of Hope shop and knew all Chris’ friends.

“There was nothing nasty about her at all,” said Chris. “She loved being the centre of attention. She was a party girl.

“There would be two students staying with me during the week and 14 at the weekend as all their friends would come round.

“She was very arty and was working at, or possibly owned, a gallery in London when she came down last year. I think more recently she was working as an estate agent.”

Chris remembered an incident when Angel had accidently set fire to a small cooker in the Adam’s Bucketful of Hope charity shop, thinking that it was a microwave.

“They are bittersweet remembrances,” she said, adding that Angel’s friends had asked to visit in the summer and that Chris had said they would hold a Welsh wake to remember her.

Chris said that she didn’t know about Angel’s death until her friend, another former international student, had rung her to let her know.

“It was a big shock,” she said. “You think ‘how can anybody do that?’ She didn’t deserve that.

“The news shook me to the core.”

Chris said that Angel was her mother’s only daughter and added that she was in the process of writing to Angel’s mum to express her deepest condolences.

Pembrokeshire College added: “We remember Angel as a pleasant student and are shocked and saddened to hear of her death.”

Metropolitan Police commander, Owain Richards said that the force was supporting Angel’s friends as well as her family overseas.

“To lose a loved one in these circumstances is unimaginable, and our thoughts are with them,” he said. “We ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad and difficult time.

“I completely understand the shock and concern this incident has caused, especially to women living and working in the area, and indeed to Londoners as a whole. I understand there is significant speculation about what happened to Kamonnan.

“While our detectives are keeping an open mind for any motive, I can confirm that it is likely her attacker was known to her.”

He appealed for anyone who has information or material that could assist the investigation to contact the Met Police.

The force confirmed that it had received two calls from the same person on Sunday, April 7, raising concerns for Angel’s welfare, one at 7.05pm and one at 9.34pm.

Angel was initially graded as a medium risk missing person prior to the discovery of her body.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and a mandatory referral was made to the IOPC in relation to the initial contact from the friend.

The IOPC decided that the matter should be referred back for local investigation.

As the inquest into Angel’s death opened last week coroner Fiona Wilcox was told that she had been renting out the multi-million Stanhope Place property as an Airbnb.

According to a report in the Standard, the coroner was told that police believed that Angel knew her killer and that investigators were asking the CPS whether they had sufficient evidence to extradite a potential suspect from outside the UK.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton who leads the investigation appealed to anyone who had information to come forward.

“Kamonnan’s family and friends have been devastated by this murder and we must ensure whoever is responsible is held to account,” he said.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 6784/7 Apr.

Information can also be given directly to police via the online portal Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.