Barriers and warning signs have been in place at the entrance to the ‘short tunnel’ - the first of the two which lead from Coppet Hall to Wisemans Bridge - since landslips in the area in recent months ago which led to the closure of the popular coastal walkway.

But because the signs have been ignored by some people, the gate has now been put in place.

The signs made the dangers clear, but they were still ignored by some. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Saundersfoot South member, Councillor Chris Williams, has previously shared local concerns over people scorning the warning signs.

In a post on Saundersfoot Connect, he said: "A secure gate has now been installed at the entrance into the tunnel from Coppet to prevent anyone putting themselves in danger by walking through.

"Unfortunately, some people were climbing over or around previous temporary barriers which has made this necessary."

Local comments on the news included the view: "A shame this has had to happen but individuals are putting themselves and others at risk!"

The landslip by the entrance to the 'long tunnel'. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Pembrokeshire County Council has said that the work to stabilise the cliffs and tunnels so that the path can be re-opened is likely to cost around £600,000, with funding coming either from outside agencies or the council budget.

Tenders have been sought online for the work in the hope that the popular path can re-open by the start of the school summer holidays.