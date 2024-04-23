Joshua King, 27, of Jenkins Close, Haverfordwest, was charged with nine counts when he appeared in front of Swansea Crown Court on Friday, April 19.

He was charged with two counts of rape of a boy under 13. It was alleged that on at least ten occasions he had orally raped the child.

He was also charged with inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in oral sexual activity.

King also stands charged with six counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that he intentionally touched a girl under the age of 13 in a sexual way.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2007.

King denied all nine charges and Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards set a trial date for September this year.

She gave King until May 17 to prepare a statement saying why he is not guilty of the offences.