Since 2022, Theatr Gwaun has been nurturing young talent through its Abigail's Arts Award, supported by the Goswell family in remembrance of arts enthusiast Abigail Goswell, who succumbed to secondary breast cancer in 2020.

Offering financial support to young Pembrokeshire performers, the award this year will be selected through a public audition.

At 3pm on May 4, six shortlisted applicants, chosen by a panel of judges, will showcase an assortment of talents, from drama and singing to rapping and instrumental performances.

The winners will be announced at the end of the show in front of a live audience.

The event will also feature performances from last year’s winners.

Abigail’s sister, Emma Goswell, hosting the event, said: "I can’t wait to show off our finalists.

"I think people will be very impressed with the level of talent on show in Pembrokeshire.

"It’s a tough time for the arts and especially young artists so it’s wonderful to be able to support them and showcase their skills.

Tickets can be booked on the Theatr Gwaun's website or by calling 01348 873421.