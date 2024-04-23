The event, hosted by Paul Davies MS for Preseli Pembrokeshire, set the stage for a summer of concerts between July 18 and 31.

Guests at the launch heard from the festival’s artistic director Gillian Green MBE, who detailed an impressive programme of 18 events over three weeks.

Mr Davies said: "I’m truly honoured once again to sponsor the launch of the Fishguard Festival of Music.

"Over the summer, Fishguard will host world-famous musicians like harpist Catrin Finch and fiddle player Aoife Ní Bhriain; and the festival also includes performances from the National Youth Orchestra of Wales, the National Youth Choir of Wales and the Welsh National Opera Orchestra.

"So there really is something for everyone!

"Tickets to these performances sell out quickly and so make sure to head over to the festival’s website and secure your tickets before it’s too late."

Ms Green added: "The Fishguard Festival plays a significant role on the cultural map of Wales and our mission to bring world-class music to Pembrokeshire is as strong as ever.

"This year we will have a real feast of music awaiting audiences in West Wales.

"The local community’s work in producing this fantastic festival is nothing short of a small miracle."

The line-up this year boasts of artists like Peter Donohoe and the Marmen String Quartet along with Ms Finch.

The full performance schedule can be found on the festival’s website.