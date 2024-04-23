The university has done so by renewing its commitment to the Libraries Together Passport Scheme.

It allows the community free access to high-quality education and information through its libraries.

The programme extends to Swansea, Neath, Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Powys, and Pembrokeshire public library users, helping them overcome financial barriers usually associated with acquiring study materials and enhancing research skills.

The scheme promotes the love for reading beyond academic reasons and fosters environmental sustainability by encouraging borrowing over buying.

To qualify as an external borrower of Swansea University Libraries, members must fill out a Libraries Together passport form at their closest public library and have it stamped by a staff member.

Next, they bring this stamped passport and their valid public library card to a Swansea University Library branch.

These documents should be presented on all visits.

Associate director Robin Armstrong Viner, head of libraries at Swansea University, said: "Swansea University is delighted to be renewing its commitment to the Libraries Together Passport Scheme, making sure every member of our regional community is able to access the rich collections we hold and care for.

"Providing these resources to all members of the public, regardless of their background, is vital to developing knowledge and skills in South West Wales."

The scheme also allows passport holders to use other public, further education, higher education, and health board libraries.

To plan a visit to one of Swansea University's libraries, members are encouraged to check opening hours online.

Swansea University, founded in 1920, is nestled along Swansea Bay in south Wales, UK.

The research-led, dual campus university hosts over 22,000 students worldwide across its three academic faculties.