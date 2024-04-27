The event for potential buyers at The Cornfields, in the south county community of Sageston, comes as the final phase of plots are launched for sale at the Mill Bay Homes’ popular development.

What's the price?

Prices on the two bedroom bungalows at The Cornfields start from £228,500 and Help to Buy Wales is available if needed.

A spokesman for Mill Bay Homes said: “Reservations are open now for buyers in a proceedable position.

“Plots 28, 29 and 30 are nearing build completion, making them an ideal purchase for purchasers who wish to move in the near future.”

The ‘open house’ event takes place between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday April 30.

A number of plots from the final batch of properties at The Cornfields have already been reserved following their recent release.

Part of The Cornfields development in Sageston. (Image: Mill Bay Homes)

As well as an assortment of two-bed bungalows, the release includes two and three-bed houses.

About Mill Bay

The spokesman added: “Mill Bay Homes is different to that of traditional house builders – it is a business with a social purpose.

"Profits made from the sale of properties are gift-aided to its parent company, ateb Group, for the purpose of re-investment in affordable housing across West Wales.

"Over its 10 years of operating, Mill Bay Homes has gift-aided 100 per cent of its profits, exceeding £10.4m, back to ateb to fund socially-rented homes and support for local communities.

"A development of 29 new homes in Knowling Mead, Tenby was made possible wholly using Mill Bay gift aid.

"Adjacent to The Cornfields, Sageston development is Stover Avenue, a mixture of 40 affordable homes for rent, developed by ateb Group."

How to get in touch

For more information, telephone 01437 774774, email enquiries@millbayhomes.co.uk or visit www.millbayhomes.co.uk.