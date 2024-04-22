Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) is working to ensure that GP services will continue to be provided in the area following the St Davids Surgery resignation.

"Very worrying"





The announcement has been described as ‘very worrying’ by local Senedd member Paul Davies, who will be raising the issue with the Welsh Government.

He added: “Patients in the local area will be understandably anxious about what this means for the future.”

"Services will continue"





Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long term care for Hywel Dda, said: “We would like to reassure the patients of St Davids Surgery that the provision of these important services will continue for patients.

“We will be working closely with St Davids Surgery and the wider cluster to find the best way to secure services for patients.”

A Hywel Dda UHB spokesperson explained that for registered patients of the surgery in New Street, this means that care will continue to be provided as normal by the same team in the practice until the end of October 2024.

Patients are being advised to remain registered with the practice while longer-term plans are developed.

The health board will be writing to all patients registered at the surgery to inform them of the situation.

Share your views

Meanwhile, patients will be invited to share their views as to how these services can continue to be delivered after the end of October.

Ms Paterson continued: “The views of the local community and patients will be gathered before any decision is made about the long-term provision for the service. There will be opportunities to speak to the health board at a public engagement event, more details of which are to follow.”

“The health board will continue to work closely with the Peninsula Working Group established last year, whose membership includes community representatives from St Davids and Solva, and also Llais, in order to ensure the high standards of care currently provided continue for patients of this surgery.

"Challenging period"





“We very much appreciate the continuing support given by the community to the team at St David’s Surgery throughout this challenging period.”

Paul Davies MS added: "It’s vital that GP services can continue to be delivered in the area in the future and so Hywel Dda University Health Board must be open with patients of the Practice about their plans and address the community’s concerns.

"Every effort must be made to ensure that patients are able to access services in the long term.”

“I will, of course, be raising this with the Welsh Government and urging the Health Minister to do everything in her power to support the health board and help ensure patients can access these vital services.”

For further information, please call 0300 303 8322 (option 5) or email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk