The academics revealed that citizens require greater economic aid, along with advice, while switching to carbon-free heat sources.

Published in the journal Nature Energy, this study thoroughly examines householder perceptions of low-carbon heating technologies, including heat pumps, hydrogen, hybrid heating, and heat networks.

New gas boiler installations must stop by 2050 for the UK to meet its environmental targets.

Support in the form of £7,500 grants is currently available in England and Wales to assist with the cost of heat pump installation.

The study analysed data from deliberative workshops representing geographically and housing-diverse contexts across the UK.

The research found that while participants acknowledged the necessity to move away from using fossil fuels for heating, they were also worried about the financial implications and the disruption caused by retrofitting their homes.

Dr Gareth Thomas from the University's School of Social Sciences said: "It’s clear from our research that while the public is supportive of the need to transition away from fossil fuels, they do not expect to bear these intellectual and financial burdens alone.

"Current financial incentives will therefore not be enough to increase uptake."

Dr Thomas also stated: "Householders feel that selecting between low carbon heating ought not to be a risky process that leaves some households worse-off, victims of questionable tradesmen or opaque energy or appliance markets.

"They require safety nets, the provision of which may fall under the jurisdiction of housing or welfare rather than energy policy.

"They don’t want to be alone in the process and expect more advice and support."

The study also revealed that the most significant fears about affordability and price uncertainty were among tenants in the private rental sector, who worried about a potential increase in rent and bills.

Moreover, homeowners in wealthier areas were more prepared to invest in retrofitting, as they were in a better financial position

Participants found network upgrades or temporary service disruption to be the least troubling aspect of heat decarbonisation.

However, opinions on heating infrastructure provision and perceived disruption varied across the UK, reflecting people's relationship with their broader environment.

Dr Thomas concluded: "Our findings indicate that policymaking should give less emphasis to the decision making of individual consumers, and establish ways of supporting citizens financially, intellectually and emotionally so they can live well while engaging in heat retrofit and other low-carbon lifestyle projects."

This suggests that financial support alone may not be sufficient for a successful transition to green energy, but clear advice and guidance are necessary as well.