However, there was no danger, as it was a multi-agency exercise to help volunteers and crews prepare for the summer.

St Davids RNLI and Coastguard rescue teams along with North Pembrokeshire RNLI lifeguards participated in a medical training exercise at Whitesands Beach on April 18.

The coastal medicine programme, a collaboration with clinicians from Hywel Dda University Health Board, aims to train lifeguards, lifeboat crews, and HM Coastguard teams to efficiently respond to medical incidents on the shore.

The 'incident' at Whitesands involved a medical incident on a boat, which went out of control and ploughed into a group of swimmers, with six casualties needing 'treatment'. The crews worked together to manage the scene and care for the 'patients.'

Roger Smith, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: "The scenario was based on a real-life incident, it’s so important that we train in dealing with challenging situations."

Martin Charlton, an RNLI lifeguard in north Pembrokeshire, said: "Last night’s exercise was a great opportunity for me and my colleagues on the lifeguard team to upskill ahead of the summer season."