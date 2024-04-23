Passengers wishing to travel between Carmarthen and Milford Haven/Fishguard Harbour are advised to check before they travel as essential platform work is conducted at Clarbeston Road station.

Network Rail will replace trains with buses along these routes from Saturday, April 27 to Tuesday, April 30 inclusive.

The engineering work at Clarbeston Road will include lowering platforms to accommodate the new Class 197 trains.

Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, Nick Millington, said: "These essential works will prepare Clarbeston Road station to accommodate the new Class 197 trains our colleagues at TfW are introducing.

"We’re grateful to passengers and local residents living near Clarbeston Road station for their patience and understanding while we carry out this important work."

The Carmarthen to Milford Haven line will also be closed on May 12 and 19, with replacement buses provided.