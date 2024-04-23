Breakout Gallery is a community-focused arts organization in Pembrokeshire which runs an annual street exhibition.

Breakout Exhibition usually takes place in Haverfordwest, providing decoration for festivals and events while revitalising the town.

Breakout Gallery posted on its Facebook page: “It is with a heavy heart that we will not be hosting the outdoor "Breakout Exhibition' in Haverfordwest this year.

“Lack of funding and the current economic climate have forced our hand, but we will be back at some point in the future to fill Haverfordwest with colour and joy once again.

“We will, however, still be active this year by hosting indoor exhibitions at our space at 8 Spring Gardens and at Westival where we will be hosting the Art Area for the Festival.

“More info to follow about the indoor exhibitions at 8 Spring Gardens, and we still have a few spots for artists to get involved with our area at Westival this year.

“Whether its painting live at the festival, bringing something along to display, or some other creative idea, please email breakingoutofthegallery@gmail.com if you would like to get involved!”

To view previous exhibitions held at Breakout Gallery, visit their website.