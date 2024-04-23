The 3 AA Rosette eaterie Coast at Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot will be embracing a more casual dining experience, changing its name to Lan y Môr from June 6, under expert guidance and a new head chef.

Coast opened in April 2014, and since then it has established itself as one of the finest restaurants in Wales, serving tasting menus that showcase the best of Pembrokeshire produce from land and sea.

After four hugely successful years in Pembrokeshire, Coast’s current head chef, Fred Clapperton, has chosen to leave this spring to be closer to his family in Northamptonshire.

Having renewed its lease of the restaurant at Coppet Hall earlier this year, owners Seren Group saw this as the perfect opportunity to revisit its offering at the restaurant.

Lan y Môr will open under the overarching guidance of Hywel Griffith, Chef Director at sister restaurant Beach House in Oxwich.

New head chef, Gerwyn Jones, will be at the helm at Lan y Môr, leading a busy kitchen team. Gerwyn is moving to Lan y Môr from another Seren sister venue, Grove of Narberth, where he has worked for six years. Nikos Chatzitheodorakis joins the team as the new restaurant manager.

Lan y Môr, which means by the sea in English, signals the start of a new era for the restaurant.

Lan y Môr’s offering will be markedly different from the fine-dining tasting menus that Coast is well known for. With Gerwyn and Hywel leading the direction, it will offer a new style of menu and dining.

The restaurant’s new offering is designed to be shared, sipped and savoured. Guests will enjoy honest plates of food with friends and family in a relaxed and welcoming setting — all against the backdrop of the restaurant’s incredible view over Coppet Hall Beach.

This informal style of dining will champion great Welsh produce from Pembrokeshire and across Wales, and the Seren team hopes this change will make the restaurant more appealing to a wider cross-section of its local community, and visitors to Pembrokeshire alike.

Hywel and Gerwyn have crafted a really exciting and inclusive menu, full of Welsh flavour and local ingredients, ready for guests to enjoy with their loved ones. All food is sourced sustainably, and prepared with real care, passion and expertise.

The menu includes snacks, small plates and sides, to be enjoyed alongside main dishes.

Guests can enjoy local dishes including Monkstone mackerel, Saundersfoot lobster, Saundersfoot fish of the day, Capestone Pembrokeshire chicken, and green salad grown locally in the gardens of Grove of Narberth hotel. Welsh steaks and Gower Salt Marsh Lamb feature in the pasture section, while a plethora of seasonal and local vegetables make up the delicious land-based dishes.

“The location at Coppet Hall Beach is the ideal location for a thriving, fun-filled restaurant renowned for easy dining for all to enjoy,” said Hywel Griffith. “I’m delighted to bring my ethos of locally sourced, fresh local produce, paired with great cooking to Saundersfoot.”

Gerwyn Jones, Head Chef of Lan y Môr added: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to lead the Lan y Môr team, and work alongside Hywel to create this new vision for the restaurant.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity and I’m looking forward to welcoming Pembrokeshire locals and visitors to Saundersfoot and seeing them enjoy our new menu. I also get to have one of the best views in Pembrokeshire from the kitchen, and as I like to be out on the water in my spare time, I know that I will feel right at home at Lan y Môr.”

Lan y Môr will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday to Saturday.

All bookings up to and including Saturday, June 1 will take place at Coast Restaurant, where current head chef Fred Clapperton’s menu continues to be served.

During the week of June 3, some small changes and rebranding will take place as Coast closes, ready for Lan y Môr to reopen in its place for dinner on Thursday, June 6.

All gift vouchers for Coast restaurant are fully transferable to the new offering. Guests are encouraged to get in touch with the restaurant should they have any queries about their booking, or usage of gift vouchers. Bookings Lan y Môr from 06/06/24 can now be made directly through the website https://lanymorsaundersfoot.co.uk/.

Bookings for Coast up to 01/06/24 can be made directly through the website https://coastsaundersfoot.co.uk/.