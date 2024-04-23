Mike Davies, former mayor of Haverfordwest and Olympic Torch bearer, passed away peacefully on April 10.

The 85-year-old will be remembered for his enthusiasm, storytelling, interest in others and fundraising which continued well into later life.

He leaves behind his wife Jenny, children Nigel and Tracey and their families.

Ex-paratrooper Mike raised money for a raft of local charities including the VC Gallery and Haverfordwest Skatepark over many years.

In 2015, he bungee jumped off the Cleddau Bridge at the age of 78. This completed a trio of bridge related challenges that Mike had begun two decades earlier.

In the early 1990s Mike climbed up to the bridge from the Cleddau, on a rope suspended from the undercarriage of the bridge. He then abseiled back down to the waiting dinghy. The event raised hundreds of pounds to buy a specially designed electric wheelchair for a severely disabled local boy.

Then in 2010, Mike was back on the bridge, this time on his bike. He cycled back and forth over the bridge for 15 hours non-stop, crossing 298 times and clocking up 178 miles. The stunt was to raise awareness and funds for the Haverfordwest Skatepark Association and helped attract a Big Lottery Grant for the association.

Mike also took part in the Three Peaks Challenge in his seventies to raise money for the skatepark.

The skatepark association nominated Mike as an Olympic torch bearer in 2012 and he carried the Olympic torch through the village of Kidwelly.

“I’m thrilled. I never expected it,” he said. “I thought I’d be on the pavement waving the youngsters on.”

The skatepark was among the raft of charities Mike raised money for through sporting challenges such as climbing mountains, cycling and hiking all over the world.

These included cystic fibrosis, several cancer charities and the Royal British Legion, through Mike was also an author who wrote about his time on the Appalachian Trail in America.

He completed the 2,200-mile hike, which famously defeated Bill Bryson, in less than five months.

During the adventure, he expended the same amount of energy as running 300 marathons and climbed the equivalent of 16 Mount Everests.

Mike wrote a book about his experiences entitled There is all Tomorrow, the first print run of which sold out within months of publication.

The news of Mike’s death brought a stream of tributes from Pembrokeshire people and from friends in the north of England, where he had moved later on in life.

Geraint Williams, who was part of the Haverfordwest Skatepark Association (HSA) said: “Mike was so passionate about helping the youth of the town and that was why he helped us at the Haverfordwest Skatepark Association .

“He was such a drive when he helped raise the funds and build the Haverfordwest skatepark.

“He cycled back and forth across the Cleddau Bridge for hours on end to raise money and awareness for the HSA. He also led a group of skaters and bikers when they did the three peaks challenge.

“We were and still are so proud and thankful for Mike approaching us at that time.

"He loved his 'Harfat' and he loved his family, he will be surely missed by both. It is a huge loss to all that knew him.”

Sue Walton, who also worked with Mike on the development of the skatepark added: “Once met, never forgotten. Mike was a true gentleman. He took such joy from the achievements of others and lived life with enviable enthusiasm.”

Barry John, founder of the VC Gallery, said: “He was a great friend, even came to Hong Kong for a visit to me and Pembrokeshire Soldiers as mayor of Haverfordwest when I was 18. We had a few adventures later on in my career and he was always so positive and a fantastic mentor.

“He really supported me and starting the VC. Due to his service and knowing there was a need for us in Pembrokeshire.

“He was a truly one of a kind.”

Jane Clark-Davies, who was Haverfordwest town clerk during Mike’s time in office said: “He was one of the most amazing people I have ever met.

“He gave me so much encouragement when I was a new town clerk, he was so lovely, supportive and kind to me and gave me so much confidence. He and his wife sent me a card on the day of my first mayor making which was very nerve racking.

“We stayed in touch on Facebook and always had a nice comment to make when I posted something.

“He was such a lovely man. It seemed he would go on forever. He will be greatly missed.”