The pub chain, which boasts sites all over the UK, already offers a diverse menu which contains everything from pizza and burgers to steaks and the UK classic fish and chips.

In March, Wetherspoon added a limited-edition Korean crunchy chicken strip burger to its menu.

Now, according to The Sun, it is set to make a few more additions.

Which one of the new JD Wetherspoon menu items are you most looking forward to trying? (Image: PA)

JD Wetherspoon to add new items to its menu in May

JD Wetherspoon is set to roll out a number of new menu items from May.

Additions to the menu at Wetherspoon pubs across the UK, according to The Sun, will include a ramen noodle bowl, Shawarma chicken and other wraps as well as new breakfast and dessert options.

Ramen Noodle Bowl

The Ramen Noodle bowl, The Sun said is "set to rival the offering of Asian food chain Wagamama".

The dish will feature noodles, bean sprouts, shiitake mushroom, spring onion, pak choi, bamboo shoots, red onion, sliced chillies and coriander in a broth.

It will be vegan and low-calorie (466kcal), while customers will be able to add a poached egg or grilled chicken breast (for an additional charge).

This is not the first time that the ramen dish has been sited in Wetherspoon pubs in the UK.

Back in December 2022, according to The Sun, the dish was trialled at 50 Wetherspoon venues.

Shawarma chicken wrap

The Shawarma chicken wrap will contain spiced pulled chicken thigh, Middle Eastern spices, Naga chilli and garlic and herb sauces, tomato, onion, rocket, and fresh mint and will be served in a 12 or 10-inch wrap.

Both these meals will be available as part of a meal deal with a choice of soft or alcoholic drink.

Other new wrap options

Along with the Shawarma chicken wrap, there is also set to be a number of new 10-inch wraps added to the JD Wetherspoon menu:

Vegetarian brunch wrap

Southern-fried chicken wrap

Fried halloumi-style cheese wrap

New breakfast menu items

JD Wetherspoon is also set to add three new items to its breakfast menu from May:

Fiesta Brunch - which contains a poached egg, toast, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled halloumi-style cheese, mushroom salsa

Fresh fruit and yogurt

American-style pancakes

New dessert options

While those looking for something sweet, there are also some new options coming for you.

There are to be two new additions to the desserts section of the JD Wetherspoon menu:

Sticky toffee pudding (with the option to add ice cream or custard)

Millionaires dessert - which contains ice cream, shortbread biscuit, chocolate sauce, toffee sauce.

These new menu items will be rolled out in JD Wetherspoon venues across the UK from May 1, 2024.