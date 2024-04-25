The initiative, organised by St John Ambulance Cymru, seeks to garner support through the purchasing of a bucket hat or by arranging a fundraiser.

The campaign's purpose is to back the charity’s essential work in communities across the country.

The previous campaign saw volunteers garnering collections at supermarkets or sporting bucket hats at gatherings.

This year, however, the charity is pushing for broader participation by urging the organisation of a fundraising day or a sponsored event.

Bucket hats are officially available colours include bright yellow and classic white, with each bucket hat available for a suggested donation of £5-£10.

Each sale forms part of a broader aim to ensure a safer future for communities across the country.

James Cordell, partnership and relationship manager at St John Ambulance Cymru, said: "Raise Your Buckets is the perfect opportunity to get your workplace, school or community group engaged with some fundraising as the weather starts to warm up.

"Schools could hold a ‘dress down day’ and workplaces could arrange a bake sale or wellbeing walk.

"The money you raise will be supporting the essential services that St John Ambulance Cymru provides in local communities, such as free first aid demonstrations for schools and clubs, so your support really could mean the difference between a life saved and a life lost."

To learn more about potential fundraising methods or to purchase a bucket hat, visit the St John Ambulance Cymru website.