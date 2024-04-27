The artworks will connect Goodwick and Fishguard through an art trail along the twin towns’ existing walkways, paths and roads.

Ideas and stories informing the artworks came out of a public consultation process where Small World Theatre, which is running the project, visited all the schools in Fishguard and Goodwick, held a youth session at The Point and ran public sessions in Fishguard Town Hall and The Phoenix Centre.

Draft designs of the proposed new artworks and their proposed locations will be on exhibition at Fishguard Town Hall on May 4 from 11am to 1pm.

Locals and stakeholders are invited to give their feedback in person on this day and meet the artists. After this the exhibition will remain open to the public from Tuesday May 7 to Saturday May 11 from 11am - 2pm.

It will explain the themes behind the artworks and include models and images by the artists, including public-realm artist Gideon Petersen, and works by artists Ann Shrosbree, Bill Hamblett, Toby Downing, Ben Cramp, Séan Vicary and Steve Knight.

The exhibition will be staffed, and a comments book offers another opportunity to feedback.

The new artworks project is commissioned by Pembrokeshire County Council to connect Fishguard and Goodwick as part of a wider regeneration drive that is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and financed by the UK Government under the Levelling Up Programme.

Regeneration arts development officer, Ruth Jones said: “The idea behind this project is to encourage vibrant town centres by creating an exciting attraction to bring more footfall to the area.

“We see these artworks and their proposed locations as an opportunity to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore their distinctive towns and enjoy the natural spaces around them.”

Small World Theatre’s Director, Ann Shrosbree added: “The artwork will lead pedestrians and walkers along the existing walkways, paths and roads connecting Fishguard and Goodwick.

“Our presentation in Fishguard Town Hall will show these locations. We’re also going to share comments and drawings from the public consultations that took place in February and March.

“We had over 400 comments or drawings, so there’s been lots to inspire this process.”

Further details about the project can be found on Small World Theatre’s website.