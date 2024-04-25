The Welsh Affairs Committee announced a special session to scrutinise pollution from the country's abandoned metal mines.

On May 8, MPs will assess the pollution impact, current plans for remediating, the adequacy of existing regulations, and the information availability and transparency to the public.

The focus revolves around abandoned mines, once occupied with metal extraction operations, primarily of lead, zinc and gold.

The peak of the industry was in the late 19th century and was focused in the counties of North Wales' Flintshire and Denbighshire and Ceredigion on the west coast.

Presently abandoned, these mines significantly contribute to finding cadmium, lead, zinc and copper in nearby water bodies— posing potential risk to local fish stocks, plant biodiversity, and public health.

In 2022, a project funded by Natural Resources Wales found harmful lead levels in eggs at two farms downstream of abandoned lead mines in west Wales, according to Financial Times reports.

Previously, three evidence sessions on Wales' water quality have been held by the committee since February 2023, primarily focused on sewage overflows.

However, witness testimonies voiced concerns about pollution from abandoned metal mines.

Chairman of the Welsh Affairs Committee, Stephen Crabb, said: "So far, we have very little information about the risks of pollution from abandoned metal mines in Wales.

"What little information we do have has raised concern from some, but it is vital we build a detailed and robust picture of the potential problem."

Mr Crabb also noted that the committee will hear from academic river pollution experts and regulators, including Natural Resources Wales and the Coal Authority representatives.

These bodies are jointly responsible for remediating ex-industrial sites in Wales.

Their investigation will reveal this issue's full extent and actions required for rectification.