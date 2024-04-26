Leonard Sykes has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, and making threats to kill.

Sykes, 27, of Under the Hills in Merlin’s Bridge, pleaded not guilty last week, and will face a trial on July 9.

It was alleged that Sykes called the complainant and “offered him out for a fight”, prosecutor Brian Simpson said at a bail hearing at Swansea Crown Court.

He told the court that Sykes was said to have arrived in a van with two other men and approached the complainant “with a large machete – a 'zombie'-type knife”. He was accused of attacking the complainant with it in Pembroke Dock on March 11.

Mr Simpson said Sykes was fought off and left the scene.

The court heard that Sykes had pleaded not guilty, citing self-defence. Mr Simpson said the defendant said the complainant was the one armed with a knife.

He added the complainant had alleged a comment had been made that Sykes would “finish the job”.

Mr Simpson said the prosecution had “a fear of further offending” and there were concerns the defendant would contact witnesses.

Hywel Davies, appearing for Sykes, said the defendant’s partner was “heavily pregnant” and that Sykes was the family’s sole breadwinner. He added that the defendant being remanded in to custody would leave his partner “unsupported”.

Mr Davies told the court that any witness’ decisions not to engage with the police could not be levelled at the defendant.

Judge Paul Thomas KC refused Sykes his bail, and remanded him in to custody until his trial.