The six-strong group of the Great Gardens of West Wales, situated in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, will unveil their vibrant floral displays this spring.

Visitors can get a wealth of information on these floral havens, with a special leaflet serving as their perfect bluebell trail guide.

This much-adored flower – also known as the wood bell, fairy flower, and wild hyacinth – can be found in the millions in just one woodland during April and May, creating breathtaking blue carpets of flowers.

Viewers are encouraged to beautiful spots such as Upton Castle, one of Pembrokeshire’s hidden gems, and the 40-acre Picton Castle Gardens, home to an array of picturesque patios and grounds.

Gardening enthusiasts might also want to visit Dyffryn Fernant Garden, previously described as "the most inspiring garden in Wales".

Directly competing is Cae Hir, a Welsh garden with a Dutch history, famously voted the 2nd Best Garden in Wales 2019/20.

For those drawn to Carmarthenshire, Aberglasney and the National Botanic Garden of Wales offer fascinating journeys through abundant plant life, thematic gardens, and woodland, combining the modern with the historic.

Head gardener at Aberglasney, James Latham said: "For all the rare and unusual plants that we grow, there is still something very special about our bluebell woodlands.

"Bluebells are a British native that are dear to most people.

"With good management they make an excellent native plant display in most woodland but in our beech woods they are especially good."