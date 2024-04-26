The girl, who cannot be named due to her age, showed no emotion as she appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, April 26).

She has been charged with three offences of attempted murder after two teachers and a teenage pupil were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman on Wednesday.

The three people received treatment for knife wounds, but have all now been discharged from hospital.

She was also charged with possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

She spoke only to confirm her name and address, and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 27.