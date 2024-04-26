The driving experts shared that by changing their car's winter tyres to regular ones, motorists could save themselves thousands of pounds in fines and avoid getting up to 12 points on their licences.

Using winter tyres, which are softer than regular ones, on the warmer tarmac could cause them to wear down below the legally required tread depth of 1.6mm much faster, impacting the vehicle's handling and stopping distance.

It was also found that an average SUV driver could save around £10 per month in fuel by making this change.

With nearly 5000 collisions recorded on UK roads in the past decade as a result of illegal or defective tyres, it is a serious offence and risk to be using tyres that are not suitable for the roads.

Dan Jones, Operations Manager at leading driver training and experience provider, DrivingExperience.co.uk, said: “Many people wouldn’t even consider checking that their car is fitted with the correct tyres for the season, but it is so important.

“Using the wrong type of tyres in summer will not only hit your pocket hard, but it could increase your braking distance by as much as seven and a half metres** which is quite worrying. I urge every driver to check their car is using suitable rubber this summer.

“Checking your tyres couldn’t be easier, most winter tyres will feature one of two symbols on the sidewall, either the M+S symbol or the three-peak mountain symbol with a snowflake icon, while most summer tyres will not have this symbol and may feature a sunshine icon. However, if you are having difficulties identifying which season your tyres were designed for most manufacturers will be able to advise on their website.”

