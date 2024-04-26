A DRIVER caught high on cocaine and cannabis has been banned from the roads for three years.
Scott Read, 37, of Pendre in Cardigan, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences of drug driving.
Read was alleged to have been driving an Audi A3 on the B4548 in Cardigan on November 29.
When tested, he recorded having 347 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood and 4.2µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in his blood.
The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – for these are 50µg/L for benzoylecgonine and 2µg/L for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.
Read pleaded guilty of both offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 22.
He must pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.
